Jersey Mike's annual 'Day of Giving'

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Wednesday is Jersey Mike's annual "Day of Giving."

On the last Wednesday in March, the chain of sandwich shops gives 100% of the day's sales to local charities.

Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook locations are all participating.

For more information about the event, click this link.

