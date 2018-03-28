Rep. Terri Sewell remarks on education funding & March for Our Lives

At a school visit in Tuscaloosa, Alabama U.S. Representative Terri Sewell stressed the power of education to level the playing field and importance of education funding.

She also praised recent actions by young people to advocate for gun legislation and safer schools, following the Parkland, Florida school shooting.



Sewell visited Skyland Elementary in Tuscaloosa and Crestmont Elementary in Northport on Tuesday. At Skyland, she visited pre-K classes and saw how students use virtual reality in the classroom. She also shared some of her personal experience with students, telling them that if a young girl from Selma, Alabama could go to law school with a future President, they too can achieve anything.



Rep. Sewell told WBRC she attended the Birmingham March for Our Lives, and that she was impressed by the activism of the students involved. She compared the current movement to other events in history that have led to social change.



"When you think about it, it was a young John Lewis that led that march from Selma to Montgomery that gave us the Voting Rights Act of 1965," Sewell said.



"So often, change doesn't happen in Congress, it happens on the ground, through grassroots activism. And what a great way to show that than the kids who have organized around gun violence in their schools."



During her time in West Alabama, Sewell held a Congress in Your Community meeting in Holt. A second meeting is scheduled for Uniontown on Wednesday.



