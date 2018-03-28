Shooting investigation underway in Center Point - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Shooting investigation underway in Center Point

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Jefferson Co. deputies are investigating a shooting an apartment complex in Center Point. (Source: WBRC Video) Jefferson Co. deputies are investigating a shooting an apartment complex in Center Point. (Source: WBRC Video)
CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Center Point.

Deputies responded to Magnolia Trace Apartments on 4th Street NE around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. They spoke with the adult male victim who initially told them he had been carjacked and a man had shot him, but changed his story when he was questioned by detectives.

Authorities say he told detectives that he had come to the apartment complex to meet a friend known only to him as “Smoke”.

He parked his car and went looking for his friend but returned to his car and found Smoke sitting in it. 

The victim reported that Smoke shot him and then drove off with his car.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the  Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

