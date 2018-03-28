Jeramiah and Myrion - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jeramiah and Myrion

Jeramiah and Myrion (Source: heartgalleryalabama.com) Jeramiah and Myrion (Source: heartgalleryalabama.com)

Jeramiah, born May 2005 is an athletic child who loves basketball.  He would like to play for the NBA when he grows up.  He also likes to play football.  He is respectful and loyal to his younger brother.

Myrion, born January 2007 is very athletic; he loves basketball and baseball. He is insightful and helpful. His favorite subject at school is science because of the experiments. He makes all A’s and B’s in school.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Rep. Terri Sewell remarks on education funding & March for Our Lives

    Rep. Terri Sewell remarks on education funding & March for Our Lives

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:07:38 GMT
    Rep. Terri Sewell visits students at Skyland Elementary. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)Rep. Terri Sewell visits students at Skyland Elementary. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
    Rep. Terri Sewell visits students at Skyland Elementary. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)Rep. Terri Sewell visits students at Skyland Elementary. (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)

    At a school visit in Tuscaloosa, Alabama U.S. Representative Terri Sewell stressed the power of education to level the playing field and importance of education funding.

    More >>

    At a school visit in Tuscaloosa, Alabama U.S. Representative Terri Sewell stressed the power of education to level the playing field and importance of education funding.

    More >>

  • Jersey Mike's annual 'Day of Giving'

    Jersey Mike's annual 'Day of Giving'

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:52:58 GMT
    Source: jerseymikes.comSource: jerseymikes.com
    Source: jerseymikes.comSource: jerseymikes.com

    Wednesday is Jersey Mike's annual "Day of Giving." On the last Wednesday in March, the chain of sandwich shops gives 100% of the day's sales to local charities. 

    More >>

    Wednesday is Jersey Mike's annual "Day of Giving." On the last Wednesday in March, the chain of sandwich shops gives 100% of the day's sales to local charities. 

    More >>

  • Shooting investigation underway in Center Point

    Shooting investigation underway in Center Point

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:19 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:19:11 GMT
    Jefferson Co. deputies are investigating a shooting an apartment complex in Center Point. (Source: WBRC Video)Jefferson Co. deputies are investigating a shooting an apartment complex in Center Point. (Source: WBRC Video)
    Jefferson Co. deputies are investigating a shooting an apartment complex in Center Point. (Source: WBRC Video)Jefferson Co. deputies are investigating a shooting an apartment complex in Center Point. (Source: WBRC Video)

    The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Center Point.

    More >>

    The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Center Point.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly