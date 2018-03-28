Jeramiah and Myrion

Jeramiah, born May 2005 is an athletic child who loves basketball. He would like to play for the NBA when he grows up. He also likes to play football. He is respectful and loyal to his younger brother.

Myrion, born January 2007 is very athletic; he loves basketball and baseball. He is insightful and helpful. His favorite subject at school is science because of the experiments. He makes all A’s and B’s in school.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

