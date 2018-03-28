Fred: A stormy Thursday

There remains a a threat for severe storms Thursday across all of Central Alabama. The threat should begin as early as 7 a.m. in West Alabama and continue until around 7 p.m. in East Alabama.

The best chance for damaging winds and a few tornadoes appears to be generally along and south of a line from Vernon to Jasper to Gadsden. A cold front stretching from Ohio to Texas will make slow progress through the remainder of the day thanks to an area of high pressure responsible for our pleasant conditions across Central Alabama. We will remain mostly dry for most of the remainder of the afternoon although there could be a stray shower in West Alabama through tonight.

Southerly winds are also helping with our Wednesday warm-Up bringing afternoon temperatures to around 80 in most locations. The system will begin moving out of Texas tomorrow and some parameters are suggesting a more limited threat for severe storms if the rain arrives well ahead of the system.

However, increased instability could support a slightly higher tornado threat than initially indicated and the threat could also extend further into East Alabama. A more tranquil weather pattern will return for Good Friday and continue through Easter Sunday as high pressure moves into the region. Rain chances begin increasing Monday and continue into Tuesday in response to another front approaching from the north.

