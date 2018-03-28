Brioche French Toast

Ingredients:
4 Tablespoons Butter
2 Each Brioche Bread, sliced 2"
As Needed French Toast Batter - Recipe Below
1 Cup Fresh Strawberries in slices or halves or any fresh berries
As Needed Powdered Sugar
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 250 F.
In a non-stick large sauté pan over medium heat, place 2 Tablespoon of butter.
Dip sliced Brioche in French Toast Batter making sure to drain excess batter.
Place it in the sauté pan and cook each side for 3 minutes, until golden.
Place the pan in the oven and continue to cook for 3 more minutes.
Cut each slice into half. Arrange the triangle pieces on a plate.
Dust with powdered sugar. Serve with fresh berries, if desired.
French Toast Batter
Ingredients:
8 EachEggs, whole
2 Cups Half & Half
1 ½ Tablespoon Vanilla Extract
1 Tablespoon Cinnamon
½ Cup Sugar
½ teaspoon Salt
Directions:
Crack eggs into mixing bowl. Whisk well.
Add remaining ingredients and blend well.
Refrigerate covered until ready to use.
