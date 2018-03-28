Brioche French Toast

Ingredients:

4 Tablespoons Butter

2 Each Brioche Bread, sliced 2"

As Needed French Toast Batter - Recipe Below

1 Cup Fresh Strawberries in slices or halves or any fresh berries

As Needed Powdered Sugar

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 250 F.

In a non-stick large sauté pan over medium heat, place 2 Tablespoon of butter.

Dip sliced Brioche in French Toast Batter making sure to drain excess batter.

Place it in the sauté pan and cook each side for 3 minutes, until golden.

Place the pan in the oven and continue to cook for 3 more minutes.

Cut each slice into half. Arrange the triangle pieces on a plate.

Dust with powdered sugar. Serve with fresh berries, if desired.

French Toast Batter

Ingredients:

8 EachEggs, whole

2 Cups Half & Half

1 ½ Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

1 Tablespoon Cinnamon

½ Cup Sugar

½ teaspoon Salt

Directions:

Crack eggs into mixing bowl. Whisk well.

Add remaining ingredients and blend well.

Refrigerate covered until ready to use.

