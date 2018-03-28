Large fire reported in downtown Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Large fire reported in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham fire crews are responding to a large structure fire in downtown Birmingham. 

An abandoned building is on fire at 7th Street and Graymont Avenue.

The area is blocked off. 

Watch earlier video from the fire below: 

No injuries have been reported, according to the Birmingham Fire Department. 

This story is developing. 

