FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A threat for strong storms tomorrow, locally heavy rainfall

It’s a mild, breezy and mostly clear start to the day. Scattered clouds form this afternoon and temperatures rise well above normal and reach the lower 80s and upper 70s. Most areas will be dry but there is a chance for showers across Lamar, Fayette, Winston and Marion counties this afternoon as our next system gets closer.

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY for an increasing chance of rain and storms. The chance increases northwest after 6 a.m. though the main round doesn’t arrive until after 10 a.m.



Some of the storms could be strong as they enter the state and there is a threat of damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado. The main line gets to I-65 afternoon and east after 2 p.m.



The severe threat is possible area wide and locally there will be some zones that see 1-3” of rainfall that could cause flooding. The greatest severe weather parameters overall look to set up across south Alabama and then extend northward a bit into central Alabama. This does not look like the setup we had last Monday but you still need to be weather aware and have a way to get warning info. Storms end southeast after dark. Check back with us for timing and strength updates.

If you are going to the Gulf Coast this week, the wettest and stormiest weather arrives on Thursday into Friday.

Drier weather moves in for Good Friday and Easter Weekend!

