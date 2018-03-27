UAB supporters call stadium funding vote "a great step forward" for football program

Former UAB football player Justin Craft and member of the UAB football foundation calls Tuesday's funding vote to build a new stadium in downtown monumental, not only for the city but for UAB athletics.

"It's a great step forward to be in a brand new stadium that's going to be state of the art, playing for their city. So much of UAB's return of football involved the city of Birmingham and it's about Birmingham,” Craft said.



“It’s happening Birmingham!!” That's the message UAB football tweeted earlier Tuesday. UAB head coach Bill Clark also tweeting “It's a huge day for Birmingham!!!"



Clark says he's proud of the city's leadership.



"It really just sets us up to where our future is headed. This program is on the rise, with our facilities and the great things going on here at UAB and now we've got this to look forward to,” Clark said.



Craft who helped drum up financial support for the return of UAB football believes the university and its corporate partners investment will pay off in more ways than one.



"Today Birmingham made a statement. That they are open for business. They made a statement that they are ready to build toward the future. And I think it's something that every group and every business owner and constituent can be excited about,” Craft added.



Craft feels the goal of UAB football is to build a top 25 team. He says this new stadium will help with recruiting and hopefully make that goal a reality.



