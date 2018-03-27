Dog rescue owner in Northport plans to close shop following threats

The owner of a Northport canine rescue said she's shutting down her operation after receiving threats.



And she's telling her side after one of her dogs attacked her neighbor's pet.



Stacey Jordan has been fostering dogs out of her home for nearly 5 years.



But after recent events, Jordan said she's closing up shop.



“People talking about driving by and shooting the dogs in my yard. I can't continue to do this community service and have my life threatened,” said Jordan, Southern Paws Animal Rescue Director.



Jordan said this has been going on since one of her dogs attacked a neighbor's pet.

But she told us she's not completely to blame, sharing this surveillance video of a boy going to her yard and letting her pitbull out before the attack. “I am not without concern for the safety of my neighbors and the safety of their pets. I'm not going to say I'm without fault or without mistakes but I've made every effort possible to correct,” said Jordan.

She said she got collars to prevent her dogs from barking so much and an electric fence to keep them in her yard. “We've also enrolled them in a training program,” said Jordan.

A former rescue worker of Jordan's said conditions were poor at her previous rescue site. “20 and 30 dogs sometimes in a neighborhood residential. These people are afraid. If you're going to run something, run it right. Run it safely. You can't have vicious dogs on your property,” said Darlene Richardson.



Jordan said all she wanted to do is help animals. “I look at those little faces and I know that if I don't take them, they are going to end up having something bad happen to them,” said Jordan.



Northport has an ordinance which states: you can have 3 dogs per enclosure that's within 50 feet of another home but it doesn't specify the total number of dogs one can have.



Northport city leaders said they are taking a closer look at the rule.



