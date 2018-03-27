FIRST ALERT: Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday

The next big weather system set to impact our area will arrive on Thursday in the form of a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms. We could see some scattered showers over West Alabama beginning late tomorrow but the main line will arrive after 4 a.m. Thursday over northwest areas. There will be a slight risk for strong to severe storms with this system.

Let me first say, this will not be like the setup we had last week. However, there may be enough shear and instability for possible damaging wind gusts or even a brief tornado. The areas of greatest concern appear to be south of the I-22 corridor. I would stay weather aware and weather alert just in-case any adjustments are needed in our forecast.

One of the bigger stories may end up being the heavier rain with this system, especially to the far northwest, where totals could top the 2" mark. You will notice some big changes leading up to this event, with temperatures making a huge rebound. When you step outside on Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be soaring towards the 80º mark, with a gusty south wind.

EASTER WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The good news is that we are still on track for a nice and sunny Easter Weekend. The rain will exit the area early on Good Friday, with gradual clearing. We will continue to enjoy sunny weather on Saturday and Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning hours, but the afternoons will feature highs in the 70s. Another cold front will drop in and likely stall over the region early next week. This will set the stage for mild conditions and a chance for scattered showers. Jill will have more details on this system and Thursday's threat beginning at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama.

