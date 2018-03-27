Two people shot in McDonald Chapel community

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Mexico Avenue.

Authorities tell us a man and woman were sitting on the front porch of a residence when three people pulled up in a white Chevrolet Impala. That's when one person got out of the car and started shooting at them. The suspect then got back in the car and fled the scene.

Both of the victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive has not been identified, but authorities continue their investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

