Vlad Guerrero Jr. hits walk-off HR to lift Jays in Montreal - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Vlad Guerrero Jr. hits walk-off HR to lift Jays in Montreal

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP). Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning of a baseball exhibition game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Montreal.
MONTREAL (AP) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 Tuesday night in the stadium where his father played much of his Hall of Fame career.

Guerrero walked off Toronto at Montreal's Olympic Stadium in the Blue Jays' final exhibition game before the start of the regular season. The 19-year-old son of Vladimir Guerrero hammered Jack Flaherty's pitch over the wall in left-center to a huge roar from the 25,816 on hand.

Fans wearing Montreal Expos paraphernalia jumped and yelled from the stands. Guerrero - wearing his dad's No. 27 - threw his helmet before leaping into a frenzied circle of teammates at home plate. One fan waved a Guerrero Expos jersey as he celebrated.

Guerrero's dad posted cellphone video on Twitter of the home run taken from near the Blue Jays dugout.

The elder Guerrero hit 234 home runs over eight seasons with Montreal. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in January and will be inducted this summer.

Guerrero Jr. is among the game's top prospects, but will open the season in the minor leagues.

This is the fifth year that Toronto has capped its exhibition season at Olympic Stadium.

