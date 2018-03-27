Residents react after city votes to approve funding of new stadium

The city will fund $3 million every year for the next 30 years. (Source: WBRC)

Residents react after city approves funding of new stadium (Source: WBRC)

We are hearing from the people about the city's decision to back a new, open-air stadium at the BJCC.

While some people said they feel defeated, others said they remain hopeful the mayor will keep his promise that this will ultimately benefit the neighborhoods.

"We were very concerned and we still are," said Central Park Neighborhood Association President Susan Palmer.

It was a packed house at city hall Tuesday as people spoke against and for the funding of the new downtown stadium.

The council voted 6-3 in favor of funding it.

The city was commit $3 million a year for 30 years.

"This is something that a majority of the people support and a majority of the people are happy we got to this point," said Mayor Woodfin.

But his vision was met with a lot of pushback.

Palmer said she was hoping for a different outcome.

"We have so many needs in our city. $90 million today. If they got $90 million today, that could have helped our neighborhoods right now," she said.

Mayor Woodfin said funding the renovation will ultimately help revitalize neighborhoods, which is one of his priorities.

"We expect a minimum of 9 million a year to be generated, 100 percent solely for neighborhood revitalization," said Mayor Woodfin. "The construction phase years is at least 5 million."

But Palmer said she'd rather see the funding used for necessities now.

"$90 million could have serviced our crime to prevent some crime prevention, our neighborhood, kids are scared to go to school," she said. "They're probably so thankful that school is out because of the gun violence."

But with Tuesday's vote, she said she's hopeful Mayor Woodfin stands by his promise to give back to the people.

"People look at promises and if you don't keep your promises, people don't keep their votes for the next term," she said.

The BJCC said they hope to see groundbreaking on the stadium before the end of this year.

A lead architect has not been selected.

