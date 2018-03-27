Bill Clark 'fired up' after City Council votes to fund new stadium

UAB head football coach Bill Clark had a huge grin on his face in his office Tuesday. The reason, the Birmingham City Council had earlier voted "yes" in support to build an outdoor stadium, which of course the Blazers football program would definitely benefit from.

"This is a great day for our city and a great day for UAB," said Clark. "This is a step in the right direction and it keeps all the momentum going that we all have worked so hard to get."

For Clark, the positive vote to have the city invest $90 million over the next 30 years into the construction of the stadium is a huge burden lifted and now all his focus can now be put into finishing up spring practice with a strong performance.

