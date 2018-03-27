Belview Heights residents fear living in West Birmingham neighborhood

Living in fear.



It’s the reality for some residents living in the Belview Heights community on Birmingham’s west side.



“No one wants to live like that. You shouldn't be afraid to come home or enjoy yourself in the yard or do anything,” says one woman, so afraid of speaking out, she wouldn’t reveal her identity.

She’s only been living here for six months, but says she is already looking to move.

“There's plenty of times I had to jump on the floor out of my bed and been woken up out of my sleep because that's how close the gun shots sound.”

She points to three separate shootings in the neighborhood in just the last two months.

In early February, a man was shot on 45th Street while helping a friend move.



A few days later, 58-year-old Ricky Parker’s body was found in the backyard of his home on 46th Street.



Then just last week, on March 20th, 46-year-old Remus Scalf was shot and killed while working on a home he was renovating on 45th Street.



Mayor Randall Woodfin heard similar concerns about the violence from other Belview Heights residents during a town hall meeting he held Monday night.



Since January first, I have had not one gun shot but multiple AK's going off in my neighborhood every single day of this year,” one woman told Woodfin.

"And I just be scared that a bullet may come through our house or something like that,”a young resident said Tuesday. She, too, was afraid to give her name.



She believes a greater police presence can help curb the violence, but that's not all. “I think it will change when people in this city come together and stop hating each other and just come together.”



At Monday's meeting, Woodfin told residents in Belview Heights and other areas they will see more police patrols as part of Operation Step Up--his initiative to address crime in the city.



