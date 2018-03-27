Record number of black women run for office in 2018

Eyrika Parker always knew running for public office was in her future.

“I just didn't know at the time,” she says.



But after much thought, she decided 2018 was her year. She's running for Jefferson County Circuit Clerk of Court.



She’s one of nine vying for the seat. Of that group, four are black women.

“We have everything. We have the skill set. We have the knowledge, the education, the background. So how long can you keep such a powerful group down,” Parker says.

But it's not just her race where African-American women are making a strong showing, in 2018, thirty-nine black women are running for office--a record number.



“It’s definitely exciting. I think our time has finally come,” says State Representative Juandalynn Givan.



One of only nine black women holding that title, she’s seeking re-election to her third term this year.



As for why she feels more black women are deciding to run, she points to the impact their vote had on the December 12th election of Doug Jones to the US Senate.

“I'll just simply say we realize our worth and our value as women. And now that we realize and recognize that, we're saying to the world, we will no longer be denied and that we have taken this stance and are here to stay,” Givan says.



