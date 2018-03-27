Majority of city council votes for stadium funding and BJCC expansion

A big day for Birmingham after the Birmingham City Council voted six to three to commit the money to build the $192 million, 55-thousand seat stadium. But many opposed the funding believing the money could be better spent in neighborhoods.

"I'm speaking. I've got a right to speak," Carlos Chaverst said. Chaverst with the Voters Outcast League was removed from the council chamber after calling members of the city council the N-word.

Others spoke out against the funding. Especially one mother who believes the money can be used to improve school security.

"When a gun is found in their school. There are no counselors to talk to them about the amount of violence they suffer. They have no crossing guards when they walk to school," Orogemi Williams said.

City Councilwoman Lashaunda Scales said many in the community are frustrated by the lack of support from city hall. "You got a black mayor. You got a black city council and black people are begging for basic city services," Scales said.

Still another city councilman could not vote for the agreement.

"The fact is I haven't been able to get to the point the citizens of Birmingham a clear benefit in the participation in this project." Darrell O’Quinn said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin insisted the massive economic development project will benefit the city.

"I'm supporting this for three reasons: neighborhoods, tourism and progress," Woodfin said.

Opponents insist they are not against progress in the city just their belief that the money is needed in other places. Supporters hope to see a ground breaking later this year.



