Flu season strikes again, this time seeing more of different strain

Just when you thought we were through one of the worst flu seasons in memory, not so fast. This time it's the so-called "B-strain" of the flu. And we found out today it's especially bad news for kids.

One week in March the CDC confirmed nearly 58% of all confirmed cases of the flu were the B-strain.

Rachna Gupta is a Nurse Practitioner with American family care and she says it is hitting us here locally as well. "What we are noticing right now is we are still seeing patients coming in positive for flu B." She explains.

It is hitting us here locally too. Doctors say that the B-strain flu viruses tend to be more severe for younger children. "The one thing we need to remember this year is that with flu B because we are seeing more and more cases most of the young patients and young kids they can actually get a lot of complications with flu B virus," she explains.

As of its latest update, the CDC reports flu-related child deaths are up to 133 for the 2017-2018 flu season.

With a flu season as severe as we've had experts say even if you have already had the flu this year you can still come down with a different strain later in the season.

Doctors’ offices are preparing for flu season to last longer than normal and could see patients until the end of May and possibly even into June. That's why they are asking everyone to stay flu aware, keep good hand hygiene and don't let your guard down.

