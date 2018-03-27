Editorial: Step by Step

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, March 27, 2018:

Over the weekend marches were held from our state capital to our nation’s capital in a response to an ever-increasing cry for solutions to put an end to gun-related violence. Student survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida led the effort to march on Washington and marches around the country spawned in response and support.

On the March For Our Lives website there is a mission statement that reads in part, “Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.”

Make no mistake - what we have here is a movement. A movement with young adults, coming together with one strong and unified voice demanding to be heard. With respect to the Stoneman Douglas High School organizers and any other student that attended a rally over the weekend that has witnessed firsthand death at their schools - doing nothing was just not an option.

While you may not respect each young person’s specific views on how to solve the problem, I hope we can all respect their right to speak up and speak out. What ultimately comes of the March For Our Lives movement is left to be seen, but what is obvious is that we have a generation that is scared, fed up and wants to be heard. I say we listen.

