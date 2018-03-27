Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville tornado recovery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville tornado recovery

Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville. (Source: WBRC video) Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville. (Source: WBRC video)
JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

In Jacksonville, more than 5,000 people have rolled up their sleeves to help clean up tornado debris. 

When you think of tornado recovery you think of moving debris or cutting down trees. While that is all important, there are behind the scenes jobs that are equally as important. 

The volunteer headquarters in Jacksonville is not shorthanded on volunteers, but Ruth Moffatt the Volunteer Coordinator says with the more volunteers you have out in the field, the more you need behind the scenes. 

"So those people that are good on the computer and don’t mind doing data entry," Moffatt says they need your help as well.

"And it takes a while to get 5,000 volunteers in and then we have to check them in every day and then check them back out. So, it has been a job trying to keep up with that," she explains.

If you want to volunteer, just go to the Jacksonville Community center and sign up.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

