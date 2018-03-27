FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Thursday

The next big weather system to impact our area will arrive on Thursday in the form of a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms. This will enter our western counties during the morning hours and slowly track east across the area during the day. There will be a slight risk for strong to severe storms with this system. Let me first say, this will be nothing like the risk we had last week. However, it is severe weather season in Alabama and severe storms that develop would be capable of producing damaging wind gusts or even a brief tornado. The areas of greatest concern appear to be south of the I-22 corridor. I would stay weather aware and weather alert just in-case any adjustments are needed in our forecast. One of the bigger stories may end up being the heavier rain with this system, especially to the far northwest, where totals could top the 2” mark. You will notice some big changes leading up to this event, with temperature making a huge rebound tomorrow. When you step outside Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be soaring towards the 80-degree mark, with a gusty south wind.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The weather in the short term will remain mostly rain-free, with lingering clouds and a gradual rise in temperatures. Lows tonight won’t be as cold, with lows near 60º. We will continue to have lots of clouds mixing in on Wednesday, but the warmer-south flow will bring a nice temperature rebound into the afternoon. We could see a few showers tomorrow, mainly over areas to the west. The heavier rain could impact the western counties as early as pre-sunrise on Thursday.

EASTER WEEKEND AND BEYOND: The good news is that we are still on track for a nice and sunny Easter Weekend. The rain will exit the area early on Good Friday, with gradual clearing. We will continue to enjoy sunny weather on Saturday and Easter Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly in the morning hours, but the afternoons will feature highs in the 70s. Another cold front will drop in and likely stall over the region early next week. This will set the stage for mild conditions and a chance for scattered showers. I will have more details on this system and Thursday’s threat in my forecast beginning at 4 p.m.

