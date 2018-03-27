Birmingham City Council approves funding for new stadium - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Birmingham City Council approves funding for new stadium

(Source: BJCC) (Source: BJCC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.

The vote was 6-3 in favor of the funding. The money committed is $90 million over 30 years.

We'll have more details as they are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Majority of city council votes for stadium funding and BJCC expansion

    Majority of city council votes for stadium funding and BJCC expansion

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:59 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:59:25 GMT
    (Source: BJCC)(Source: BJCC)
    (Source: BJCC)(Source: BJCC)

    A big day for Birmingham after the Birmingham City Council voted six to three to commit the money to build the $192 million, 55-thousand seat stadium

    More >>

    A big day for Birmingham after the Birmingham City Council voted six to three to commit the money to build the $192 million, 55-thousand seat stadium

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Birmingham City Council approves funding for new stadium

    Birmingham City Council approves funding for new stadium

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:14:39 GMT
    (Source: BJCC)(Source: BJCC)
    (Source: BJCC)(Source: BJCC)

    The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.

    More >>

    The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.

    More >>

  • Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville tornado recovery

    Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville tornado recovery

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:31:22 GMT
    Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville. (Source: WBRC video)Tech volunteers needed in Jacksonville. (Source: WBRC video)

    When you think of tornado recovery you think of moving debris or cutting down trees. While that is all important, there are behind the scenes jobs that are equally as important. 

    More >>

    When you think of tornado recovery you think of moving debris or cutting down trees. While that is all important, there are behind the scenes jobs that are equally as important. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly