Cullman Chick-fil-A hosting fundraiser for Jacksonville

The Cullman Chick-fil-A is hosting a "Spirit Night" for the Jacksonville area on Tuesday night.

An EF-3 tornado touched down in Jacksonville last Monday leaving behind destruction and many students displaced. Chick-fil-A said they want to support those families who experienced great loss during the storm.

The fundraiser is Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Be sure to tell the cashier you are there for "Spirit Night" and your purchase will help those affected in the Jacksonville area.

