Cullman Chick-fil-A hosting fundraiser for Jacksonville

A big day for Birmingham after the Birmingham City Council voted six to three to commit the money to build the $192 million, 55-thousand seat stadium.More >>
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.More >>
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday afternoon in favor of funding a new stadium and renovations to the BJCC downtown.More >>
When you think of tornado recovery you think of moving debris or cutting down trees. While that is all important, there are behind the scenes jobs that are equally as important.More >>
When you think of tornado recovery you think of moving debris or cutting down trees. While that is all important, there are behind the scenes jobs that are equally as important.More >>
The next big weather system to impact our area will arrive on Thursday in the form of a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms. This will enter our western counties during the morning hours and slowly track east across the area during the day. There will be a slight risk for strong to severe storms with this system.?More >>
The next big weather system to impact our area will arrive on Thursday in the form of a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms. This will enter our western counties during the morning hours and slowly track east across the area during the day. There will be a slight risk for strong to severe storms with this system.?More >>