Gamecock Village releases move-out guidelines for residents after tornado

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

The Gamecock Village, a student apartment complex in Jacksonville, is making plans for students to be allowed to return for their personal items.

The apartment complex was damaged when an EF-3 hit campus last Monday.

The Gamecock Village released a set move-out schedule for residents:

Wednesday, March 28th
TIME BUILDINGS
 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 2 & 8
11 a.m.-1 p.m. 3 & 5
1 p.m.-3 p.m. 6, 7, 9 & 10
Thursday, March 29th
TIME BUILDINGS
 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 6, 7, 9 & 10
11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2 & 8
1 p.m.-3 p.m. 3 & 5
Friday, March 30th
TIME BUILDINGS
9 a.m.-11 a.m.  3 & 5
11 a.m.-1 p.m. 6, 7, 9 & 10
1 p.m.-3 p.m. 2 & 8

Building 4 and 11 are not on the schedule. The complex said they are going to need to use heavy machinery to remove the debris from the upper floor to relieve pressure and weight on waterlogged ceilings.

They said once they can evaluate the structural integrity of the second floor, they may be able to have professionals go in and box up your belongings. 

Gamecock Village said they know for certain residents will not be able to access these units. 

Before being allowed on the property you will be required to sign a liability waiver. They also ask you wear closed-toed shoes and proper moving attire.

  Cullman Chick-fil-A hosting fundraiser for Jacksonville

    The Cullman Chick-fil-A is hosting a "Spirit Night" for the Jacksonville area on Tuesday night. An EF-3 tornado touched down in Jacksonville last Monday leaving behind destruction and many students displaced. Chick-fil-A said they want to support those families who experienced great loss during the storm. The fundraiser is Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Chick-fil-A at Cullman Be sure to tell the cashier you are there for "Spirit Night" and your purchase
  City of Tuscaloosa in talks to buy property from local developer

    Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says talks just started with Tuscaloosa-area developer Stan Pate on two properties the city is interested in acquiring. They include the old McFarland Mall site across the street from Walmart. Part of it has already been torn down. 

    Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says talks just started with Tuscaloosa-area developer Stan Pate on two properties the city is interested in acquiring. They include the old McFarland Mall site across the street from Walmart. 

  Gamecock Village releases move-out guidelines for residents after tornado

