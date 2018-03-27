Gamecock Village releases move-out guidelines for residents after tornado

The Gamecock Village, a student apartment complex in Jacksonville, is making plans for students to be allowed to return for their personal items.

The apartment complex was damaged when an EF-3 hit campus last Monday.

The Gamecock Village released a set move-out schedule for residents:

Wednesday, March 28th TIME BUILDINGS 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 2 & 8 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 3 & 5 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 6, 7, 9 & 10

Thursday, March 29th TIME BUILDINGS 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 6, 7, 9 & 10 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 2 & 8 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 3 & 5

Friday, March 30th TIME BUILDINGS 9 a.m.-11 a.m. 3 & 5 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 6, 7, 9 & 10 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 2 & 8

Building 4 and 11 are not on the schedule. The complex said they are going to need to use heavy machinery to remove the debris from the upper floor to relieve pressure and weight on waterlogged ceilings.

They said once they can evaluate the structural integrity of the second floor, they may be able to have professionals go in and box up your belongings.

Gamecock Village said they know for certain residents will not be able to access these units.

Before being allowed on the property you will be required to sign a liability waiver. They also ask you wear closed-toed shoes and proper moving attire.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.