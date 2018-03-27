Drug-take back events Tuesday, Thursday in Tuscaloosa Co.

The drug abuse prevention organization PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is hosting two drug take-back events this week. The events are free and open to the public.
Organizers say no questions will be asked and medications will be safely disposed. PRIDE says the home is one of the main places where prescription drugs fall into the hands of people to whom they were not prescribed.
Drug Take-Back Events:
Tuesday, 3 - 7 p.m.
Parking lot of Northport Civic Center
Thursday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Parking lot of Shelton State Community College - Martin Campus
