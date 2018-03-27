FIRST ALERT: Potential for storms Thursday

A wedge of cool air remains in place across Central Alabama today with chilly east and southeasterly winds but those are now shifting and bringing a more southerly wind flow bringing in more moisture which will remain in place through Wednesday with afternoon temperatures today running about ten-degrees above Monday afternoon.

As the system begins to shift there could be a few showers but coverage, if any, will be very limited. As moisture increases, dew points are beginning to rise and there could be a few areas of showers beginning in Northwest Alabama overnight tonight. More of the moisture will be concentrated to the west tomorrow as most of our area remains dry and warm. Rain areas will become more organized through the day Thursday. The threat for severe weather will be limited but there is still a risk of isolated damaging winds and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The best chance for severe storms could extend as far north as I-22 and as far east as I-65. It now appears rainfall totals will not be as great as originally forecast and the threat of flooding is, therefore, diminished particularly in Northwest Alabama. A more tranquil weather pattern will return from Good Friday through Easter Sunday as high pressure builds over the Southeast. Rain chances return by Monday as another front approaches the region.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.