Evonik to add more than 50 high-paying jobs in Birmingham

Evonik Corporation will bring dozens of high-paying jobs in a new plan expected to be implemented later this year.

The company announced the creation of more than 50 high-paying medical manufacturing jobs. with salaries ranging from $75,000 to $100,000, at a press conference alongside Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington and Governor Kay Ivey.

The jobs come as Evonik adds a new GMP powder/liquid filling line to its existing Global Competence Center for Medical Devices.

“Evonik’s investments in the Birmingham site reflect its commitment to the medical device and drug delivery business as well as the city of Birmingham and its history of world-class medical research and technology,” said Kel Boisvert, Birmingham site manager for Evonik.

Evonik has its largest North American footprint in Alabama, with more than 1,000 employees between Birmingham and a production site in Mobile.

The company has been in the state for 43 years.

