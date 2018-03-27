Sky Castle's Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients:

4 Tbs. unsalted butter

1 clove garlic, minced

2-1/3 cups homemade or low-salt chicken broth

1/2 cup old-fashioned -not quick-cooking- grits

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup grated extra-sharp Cheddar

1/2 tsp. Tabasco or other hot sauce; more to taste

1/2 lb. medium-thick asparagus, trimmed and sliced on the diagonal into 1-inch pieces

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 Tbs. Worcestershire sauce

1 to 2 scallions -- green parts only, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Heat 1/2 Tbs. of the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 to 60 seconds.

Add the broth and bring to a boil over high heat.

While stirring constantly, pour in the grits and 1/4 tsp. salt.

Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the grits are thickened, 15 to 20 minutes.

Stir in the Cheddar and 1/4 tsp. of the hot sauce.

Season to taste with salt, pepper, and more hot sauce. Cover and set aside in a warm spot.

Heat 1 Tbs. of the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the asparagus, sprinkle with a little salt, and cook, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender and a little browned, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the shrimp and cook until the shrimp is opaque and the asparagus is tender, 2 to 3 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low and add the Worcestershire sauce and the remaining 1/4 tsp. hot sauce.

Melt the remaining 2-1/2 Tbs. butter into the shrimp and asparagus.

Season to taste with salt, pepper, and more hot sauce. Serve the shrimp and asparagus over the grits, sprinkled with the scallions.

