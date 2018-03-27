FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and storms by Thursday

Tuesday starts off cloudy and spotty areas of mist are possible.



Temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It’s breezy and will stay that way today.



Clouds will inhibit warming though I think we will top off in the lower 60s.

Not as cold tonight and in the upper 50s and clouds linger.



On Wednesday we will be watching a strong system approaching from the west. The eastern side of the rainy and stormy corridor could clip northwest Alabama late in the day otherwise the main round holds off until Thursday.



Temperatures will be very warm in advance and heat into the upper 70s and lower 80s.



A FIRST ALERT for storms that could produce heavy rainfall on Thursday, especially northwest.



Amounts generally will range from ½” to 2” and locally up to 3-5” but mainly across northwest Alabama.



That heavy zone may include Lamar, Marion and Winston counties.



Flooding is possible where the heaviest rain occurs.



There is also a slight risk for severe storms, mainly south of I-20.



I can’t rule out a damaging wind or tornado producing storm based on the amount of wind shear associated with this system.



The threat could start in the morning hours but we will continue to fine tune the timing.

Drier weather moves in for Good Friday and Easter Weekend!















If you are going to the Gulf Coast this week, the wettest and stormiest weather arrives on



Thursday into Friday.











