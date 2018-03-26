Town hall has many residents calling for safer neighborhoods

A lot of people voicing their concerns about safety and other issues during an event at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mayor Randall Woodfin joining Councilman Steven Hoyt for the District 8 town hall.



One of the issues that got a lot of people talking is crime on the west side. A number of residents living in the Belview Heights neighborhood held signs saying “Stop the violence” and “Take back our neighborhoods” as Police Chief Orlando Wilson was talking about ways of dealing with crime. Residents want to see more police patrols in the area. They also say they are tired of hearing about safety changes and want to see action.



"Since January 1st, I have had not one gun shut but multiple AK's going off in my neighborhood every single day of this year. 911 knows my number. I call them every day,” a concerned resident told Mayor Woodfin.



"Too many people are in fear of where they live and as mayor that makes me focus a lot of energy not just on policing but the community policing end of this, getting our residents to buy into their role and individual blocks and neighborhoods too,” Mayor Woodfin said.



Mayor Woodfin mentioned “Operation Step Up” is in full effect. That’s his initiative to address crime in the city. He says there's an increase in law enforcement right now and that residents in Belview Heights and other areas will see more police patrols as well.



Residents also got to hear about updates on the CrossPlex village project including the addition of a Starbucks in the area. Officials says the $28 million project is expected to be an economic engine for the area.



Mayor Woodfin also talked about the possibility of a new open-air stadium in downtown and how the project could financially benefit all of the city’s 99 neighborhoods.



