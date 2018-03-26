Neighbors want dog rescue operation shut down following dog attacks in Northport

People in Northport are demanding a dog rescue operation be shut down.



They said pitbulls at the rescue attacked their pets.



The Northport City Council and Mayor listened to complaints and now they are taking a closer look at that dog rescue operation.



One of the neighbors describes his dog's injuries from a recent attack as brutal.



“She's been attacked by the same dog from the same house, same home, at least two different times,” said Jarrod Shirley.



Shirley said as a result of one of those attacks, his dog has large swelling in the neck.



“It's not okay for it to happen to a dog but it's going to happen to a human if it don't stop,” said Shirley.



He and other neighbors said this dog rescue operation has been running out of this home in the Smith Acres subdivision for years.



Jo Kilgore lives in the neighborhood and said with nearly 20 plus dogs coming in and out, the house has gotten out of control.



“They are scary when you walk by back there and I walk my dog around the house everyday and it just scares me. They're going to get through the fence and get me,” said Kilgore.

“I call this a life or death situation,” said Shirley.



I tried to talk to someone at the home where the alleged dog rescue operation is but no one came to the door.



Mayor Donna Aaron said they're looking at their current city codes to see if she's violating there 'three dogs per every few feet rule in a home'. “We want to do what we can to make you all feel safe in your homes and in your neighborhoods,” said Aaron.



Neighbors are worried without the city's help, the chaos next door will continue.



“They're saying now they're getting out of it. They've done that 5 or 6 times,” said Shirley.



Shirley said he plans to take legal action following the second attack of his dog.



