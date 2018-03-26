WES: A cold start on Tuesday and then the warming process begins; rain and storms return Thursday

A blanket of stratus clouds remains over the area tonight, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be little change in temperature for the rest of the night because of the clouds and a gusty southeast wind. So when you head out the door Tuesday morning, plan on 40s and 50s. You may encounter a few sprinkles early on; however, Tuesday will mainly be dry. The good news is that after the cold start, temperatures will make a nice recovery into the 60s.



FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN/STORMS BY THURSDAY: The chance for rain will be on the increase beginning late on Wednesday. Model data has slowed down the arrival of this particular system so we should end up with decent weather for most of Wednesday. I would plan on a strong south wind with clouds and high temperatures in the 70s. Showers could begin over West Alabama during the afternoon and evening; however, the heaviest rain and storms will be moving in on Thursday. I can’t rule out a strong to severe storm on Thursday, especially over southwest areas. This will be more of a low end risk, but we could see some strong storms materialize as a cold front crosses the state. The rain and thunder will move out early on Friday, with rapid improvements.



EASTER WEEKEND: After a cold start on Saturday, I’m expecting a nice temperature rebound to near 70 degree. It’s going to feel nice and comfy, with a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors, winds will become southerly at 7 to 14 mph. The dry weather setup will continue through first light on Easter morning, which will occur at 6:10 a.m. Sunrise time will occur at 6:35 a.m. Lows will be in the 50s with highs in the 70s.



THE GULF COAST: If you’re enjoying an off-week for Spring Break, and plan on visiting the Coast, it’s going to remain quite windy over the next few days. There will be a gusty south wind tomorrow, with gusts nearing 25 mph. The strong wind flow and spring tide will also bring a high rip current risk to the Gulf Coast. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a small chance for a passing shower. There will be a greater chance for rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 60s. If you are traveling, be sure to turn on the follow me button on the Weather App so you can get the latest weather updates for your destination.



