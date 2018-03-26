Emotions run high as city councilors discuss stadium expansion

City councilors discuss the $90 million funding plan to expanded the downtown stadium (Source: WBRC)

Things got heated as Birmingham city councilors discussed funding the downtown stadium.

We were there as councilors expressed their concerns while the mayor backed up his plan.

One of the biggest concerns: will all 99 neighborhoods actually benefit if the council approves the $90 million dollar funding plan?

The biggest item on Monday's agenda was the funding agreement with the BJCC.

The plan up for a vote: the city will provide $3 million a year for 30 years to support its expansion.

Mayor Randall Woodfin distributed copies of a revised resolution and explained how the main goals of funding the expansion include neighborhood revitalization, tourism, and progress.

"This agreement is really between the 10 of us and the entire city and community," he said.

He said approving to fund the project will promote growth, but not all councilors see his vision.

Councilwoman LaShunda Scales said nowhere in the resolution does it say all 99 neighborhoods would clearly and proportionally benefit from the expansion's revenue.

"The folk voted for the 99 neighborhood mayor," she said. "They would've voted for the other mayor if they wanted this. This is what he was pushing. Not you."

Scales said she's also concerned she hasn't heard how they would calculate the return on investment.

And because this is another open-air stadium for the city, she said Legion Field, as a result of the project, will "die."

But Woodfin stood by his resolution.

He said this funding will put $9 or $10 million in neighborhoods every year.

"If my demise or political career is over because I'm making a long term investment to support neighborhood revitalization, cool. It's worth it," said Mayor Woodfin.

Scales said voting 'no' for this stadium expansion does not mean she's against progress for the city.

She said basic city services are not being met, and that this stadium is more a want than a need.

This will go to the full council Tuesday for a vote.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.