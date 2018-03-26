30 businesses burglarized in Tuscaloosa and 4 hit in Northport too

Business owners in West Alabama on high alert after recent break-ins.



About 30 businesses, police said, were broken into in Tuscaloosa in the last month and 4 were hit in Northport last week.



What they all have in common is the culprit used something to break some sort of glass door or window to get inside.



Northport police said several items like electronics were stolen from the businesses and cash money.



One man was caught on surveillance camera burglarizing this specific store.



“We see them as smash and grabs when they take something like a hammer or crow bar and break a window to a business or something. It's a crime of opportunity,” said Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter.



Northport Police said all of the break-ins happened after hours between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.