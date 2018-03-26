'It was not the same place that I left:' Students return to JSU campus after spring break

It's been almost one week since the JSU campus was ripped apart by a tornado. On Monday, students were supposed to be back in class, but instead they are recovering from the natural disaster.

Several students have returned to campus after their spring break, and some are still trying to figure out how damaged their homes are. Some are figuring out new places to live, and also what to do about their classes.

Many students ended their spring break a few days early so that they could come back and help with cleanup. Some that said it was hard to enjoy spring break knowing the hard times people were going through back home.

Coming back on campus for the first time has been very emotional for students.

"I saw pictures of destruction, and it did sadden me a lot, but when I got up here it was a different reaction. It was way worse than any picture I have seen and so I just cried because it was not the same place that I left," said JSU student Monica Nabers.

Some of the students who were displaced have made the decision to go back home and live with family, which will mean they will have to drive about 30 minutes and sometimes an hour back to campus to go to class.

