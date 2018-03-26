Body shops In Cullman overwhelmed with hail-damaged cars

There are between 90 to 95 cars sitting in the back lot of Earl’s Body Shop in Cullman.



They’re damaged from the baseball-sized hail that pounded the city last week.



And with the exception of just a few, all of them are totaled.

Owner David Shaddix says his team is overwhelmed by what they're seeing.

The totaled cars are cars on the lot. This does not include others with minor damage. Shaddix says they're scheduling appointments for those.



He’s been in the business for 44 years and what he’s seen in the last week is a rare site.



"We had a hail storm in 1996 that was almost to this capacity. But what we're seeing here--the number of dents and the size of different dents, I've never seen it before,” he says. “This is stuff you see out west."



Shaddix says they already had a little bit of a backlog even before the storm hit, so it will be a couple of weeks before they get to the hail damaged cars.



Once they do, they say they'll be covered up solely with those repairs for several months.



So if you're needing help, they ask that you please be patient with them.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.