Storms leave Cullman with nearly $10M in damage

Jacksonville State has announced it will remain closed until April 9 to make sure all facilities are safe and usable.More >>
Jacksonville State has announced it will remain closed until April 9 to make sure all facilities are safe and usable.More >>
She died in her sleep, and he took his last breath less than an hour later.More >>
She died in her sleep, and he took his last breath less than an hour later.More >>
It's been almost one week since the JSU campus was ripped apart by a tornado. On Monday, students were supposed to be back in class, but instead they are recovering from the natural disaster.More >>
It's been almost one week since the JSU campus was ripped apart by a tornado. On Monday, students were supposed to be back in class, but instead they are recovering from the natural disaster.More >>
Birmingham firefighters responded to a large fire in the 1200 block of 13th Street North on Monday.More >>
Birmingham firefighters responded to a large fire in the 1200 block of 13th Street North on Monday.More >>
The death of Montgomery businessman Milton McGregor is raising questions about the future of the Birmingham Race Course.More >>
The death of Montgomery businessman Milton McGregor is raising questions about the future of the Birmingham Race Course.More >>