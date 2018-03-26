Couple married 63 years dies minutes apart

NAMPA, Idaho - An Idaho newspaper reports an elderly couple died within an hour of each other.

Idaho Press-Tribune spoke to the couple's son, Kenneth Huntley, who said Bob and Edna Huntley wouldn't have wanted it any other way. They were married 63 years and had five children, 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. The Huntley's had recently moved to Nampa, in southwest Idaho. They wanted to be closer to one of their three daughters.

Kenneth says Edna died in her sleep after battling cancer and less than an hour later, Bob, who had been suffering from dementia for years, took his last breath. Family members say the couple has always been an inspiration to people they knew.

