After third accidental shooting, gun advocacy group stresses gun safety

A shooting Sunday was the third time this year that a teenager was accidentally shot in Tuscaloosa.



Tuscaloosa police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder here on 23rd Street

Investigators say the shooting happened while his 15-year-old friend was handing him a gun.



The victim found the gun earlier in the week.



"Always consider every weapon and treat it as if it's loaded," Eddie Fulmer said Monday.



Fulmer, the Tuscaloosa County Chapter President for Bama Carry, a pro-gun rights group that also promotes gun safety, believes adult gun owners have a responsibility to make sure their weapons don't get in the wrong hands.



"Keep your weapon secure from any unauthorized people," Fulmer went on to say.



Depending on your level of comfort, Fulmer suggests gun chords and even a gun safe to safely secure your weapons.



"It's the adult in the room's responsibility to make sure the kids know a little bit about guns and know how to handle them in my opinion. And maybe not to make them safe, but know that they can hurt you and what to do if you find one," he added.



Bama Carry and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office both offer free gun safety classes.



You can email Bama Carry at info@bamacarry.org.



The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has a gun safety course one Saturday each month.



You can reach the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department by phone at 205-752-0616.



