City of Tuscaloosa in talks to buy property from local developer

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says talks just started with Tuscaloosa-area developer Stan Pate on two properties the city is interested in acquiring. They include the old McFarland Mall site across the street from Walmart. Part of it has already been torn down.More >>
An aerial view of the damage at Jacksonville State University's Gamecock Village.More >>
A wedge of cool air remains in place across Central Alabama today with chilly east and southeasterly winds but those are now shifting and bringing a more southerly wind flow bringing in more moisture which will remain in place through Wednesday with afternoon temperatures today running about ten-degrees above Monday afternoon.More >>
The drug abuse prevention organization PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is hosting two Drug Take Back events this week.More >>
