City of Tuscaloosa in talks to buy property from local developer

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says talks just started with Tuscaloosa-area developer Stan Pate on two properties the city is interested in acquiring.



They include the old McFarland Mall site across the street from Walmart. Part of it has already been torn down and just one business is still there up and running.



The other is an empty lot between Rice Mine Loop Road and McFarland Boulevard. Mayor Maddox says the empty lot could become part of a walking trail.



The mall site could used for a recreational facility or convention center. Both could help Tuscaloosa move away from a brick and mortar shopping based economy.



"We do feel like we've got to move towards entertainment based, experience based economy. These two sites can do just that," Maddox told WBRC.



Both places are owned by local developer Stan Pate.



Maddox says the city doesn't have the money yet to build anything on either site.



We'll let you know if the city and Pate are able to reach an agreement.



