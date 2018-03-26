FIRST ALERT Update: Another cold start on Tuesday, Strong storm possible Thursday

The chill is certainly in the air across Alabama because of an easterly flow and lots of clouds. Most areas remain dry and the chance for rain will remain very limited over the next 24 hours. The colder temperature pattern will remain overnight and Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s, with lots of clouds. The wind will become more southeast in direction overnight; however, this will further add to the chill Tuesday morning. The good news is that after the cold start, temperatures will make a nice recovery into the 60s. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow, most areas will remain dry, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.



FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVIER RAIN/STORMS BY THURSDAY: The chance for rain will be on the increase beginning late on Wednesday. The model data has slowed down the arrival of this particular system, so we should end up with decent weather for most of Wednesday. I would plan on a strong south wind with clouds, and high temperatures in the 70s. Showers could begin over west Alabama during the afternoon and evening; however, the heaviest rain and storms will be moving in on Thursday. I can’t rule out a strong to severe storm on Thursday, especially over southwest areas. This will be more of a low end risk, but we could see some strong storms materialize as a cold front crosses the state. The rain and thunder will move out early on Friday, with rapid improvements.



EASTER WEEKEND: After a cold start on Saturday, I’m expecting a nice temperature rebound to near 70 degrees. It’s going to feel nice and comfy, with a mostly sunny sky. If you plan on enjoying the great outdoors, winds will become southerly at 7-14 mph. The dry weather setup will continue through first light on Easter morning, which will occur at 6:10 a.m. Sunrise time will occur at 6:35 a.m. Lows will be in the 50s, with highs in the 70s.



THE GULF COAST: If you’re enjoying an off week for spring break and plan on visiting the Coast, it’s going to remain quite windy over the next few days. There will be a gusty south wind tomorrow, with gusts nearing 25 mph. The strong wind flow and spring tide will also bring a high rip current risk to the Gulf Coast. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy on Tuesday, and Wednesday, with a small chance for a passing shower. There will be a greater chance for rain on Thursday. Highs will be in 70s, with lows in the 60s. If you are traveling be sure to turn on the "follow me" button on the WBRC Weather App so you can get the latest weather updates for your destination.

