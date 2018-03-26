Birmingham firefighters work to extinguish large apartment fire on 13th Street North

Birmingham firefighters responded to a large fire in the 1200 block of 13th Street North on Monday.

Captain Watson, Birmingham Fire PIO, confirmed it is a vacant two-story apartment building.

People could see a huge plume of smoke and fire across North Birmingham and Southside.

The fire was only about three or four blocks from the intersection of I-59/20 and I-65.

Multiple units from Birmingham Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Don Lupo with the Mayor's office says this building was condemned.

The search of the building has been delayed because it's too dangerous to go inside.

The fire department called the fire suspicious. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.