Former All-Star Belle arrested on indecent exposure charge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Former Cleveland Indians All-Star outfielder Albert Belle was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and extreme driving under the influence outside a soccer stadium in Arizona, the Salt River Police Department said Monday.

Belle, 51, was taken into custody Sunday after tribal police received reports that two men exposed themselves to two adults and two children in the parking lot of the Phoenix Rising Soccer Club Stadium on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community bordering Scottsdale, Arizona.

Original reports said Belle was arrested during a spring training game.

According to Salt River police, officers stopped Belle because his vehicle matched the description of the two men in the indecent exposure call. He and another adult, who has not been named, were arrested.

Belle was booked on charges of indecent exposure, driving under the influence and extreme driving under the influence.

Arizona state law defines extreme DUI as someone driving with a blood-alcohol level above 0.15 percent.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says Belle was released Sunday.

It was not known if Belle had an attorney.

The five-time All-Star played 12 years in the major leagues for the Indians, the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

A hip problem forced him to retire at 34. Belle hit .295 with 381 home runs for his career.

In 1994, Belle was suspended for seven games after he used a corked bat and convinced a teammate to break into the umpires' dressing room to steal it.

