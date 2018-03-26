Ruben Studdard's grandfather celebrates 100th birthday

A 100th birthday celebration happened Sunday night for Hiawatha Studdard at Watermark Place in Bessemmer.

He is the grandfather of American Idol winner Ruben Studdard.

"Just to be here, to see my grandfather make it to 100 years old, this is just, it's a blessing. I'm so glad I was able to come here and able to spend time with my family and friends. I'm on the road a lot, and nothing is more important to be than being here right now," said Ruben.

"Good and special. I wish I could get to 100 and 4," said Hiawatha.

Many guest dropped in to wish Hiawatha a Happy Birthday, including his personal friend, singer Billie Ocean.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.