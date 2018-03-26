ADOR extends tax filing deadline for AL storm victims

If you live in a city that had severe storm damage, the Alabama Department of Revenue is extending your deadline for the state tax return deadline.

This includes Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cullman, Etowah, Jefferson, and other counties.

If you have returns due from March 20 through April 30, you now have two months beyond the original deadlines to file without penalties.

Below is more information from the Alabama Department of Revenue:

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.