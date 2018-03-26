ADOR extends tax filing deadline for AL storm victims

A 100th birthday celebration happened Sunday night for Hiawatha Studdard at Watermark Place in Bessemmer. He is the grandfather of American Idol winner Reuben Studdard.More >>
A 100th birthday celebration happened Sunday night for Hiawatha Studdard at Watermark Place in Bessemmer. He is the grandfather of American Idol winner Reuben Studdard.More >>
If you live in a city that had severe storm damage, the Alabama Department of Revenue is extending your deadline for the state tax return deadline.More >>
If you live in a city that had severe storm damage, the Alabama Department of Revenue is extending your deadline for the state tax return deadline.More >>
A spread in temperatures set up this afternoon and we will see highs in the 40s to the east versus 60s to the west.More >>
A spread in temperatures set up this afternoon and we will see highs in the 40s to the east versus 60s to the west.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply.More >>
Today we will see cooler and drier air building in from the east and increasing winds from the southeast.More >>
Today we will see cooler and drier air building in from the east and increasing winds from the southeast.More >>