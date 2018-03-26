Jill: A cooler than normal day, especially I-65 and East

A spread in temperatures set up this afternoon and we will see highs in the 40s to the east versus 60s to the west. It will remain cloudy, breezy and dry.

Tuesday looks dry and still breezy but milder.

FIRST ALERT: We will be watching a system on Wednesday that may begin impacting far northwest Alabama late in the day though most of the data shows the heavy corridor impacting the state on Thursday. Due to the slow motion of it, heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat that could cause flooding. There is also a small risk for severe storms on Thursday, mainly south of I-20.

Drier weather moves in for Good Friday and Easter Weekend! Temperatures look closer to normal and if not slightly above especially on Wednesday into Thursday.

GULF COAST: There is a threat for a high rip current but other than that the weather looks dry and temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s most days. The next chance for rain isn’t until the end of the week.

