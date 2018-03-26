Police: 14-year-old accidentally shot while showing a gun to his friend

Tuscaloosa police have ruled a shooting that injured a teenager as accidental.

Officers responding to a shooting call on Sunday night around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of 23rd Street found a 14-year-old suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot to the shoulder, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

The victim told investigators that he was shot while showing his 15-year-old friend a gun that he found earlier in the week. The boy's friend was handling the gun when it went off.

Investigators say that there is no evidence that the boy's friend intended to shoot him and have ruled the incident an accidental injury.

Police say that this is the third accidental shooting involving teenagers this year.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.