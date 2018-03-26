How to apply for Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) is accepting applications for its Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program. Candidates have until Friday, March 30 to apply. The program starts in August 2018.

The Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics program involves seven terms of instruction at Shelton State Community College. Students will attend classes at Shelton four days per week, and experience operational insights and daily procedures at the plant a minimum of one day a week. The top percentage that successfully completes the program will advance to MBUSI and earn a full-time job in Production. Of the students who advance to MBUSI, a top percentage will go into the Mercedes-Benz Industrial Mechatronics Maintenance Apprenticeship Program.



Leaders of the program and current students stress the benefits of the program. Mercedes will pay much of the cost of education, and students who do well in the program will advance to a full-time job.

"The ultimate goal of going to college is getting a good job, with a good career, making good pay," MBUSI Human Resources Group Leader Wade Smith said. "A lot of times students go to college and they don't have jobs at the end of it. So, this has a job tied to the end of it, and it's a good job."



"You know you'll have a job, period," current mechatronics program participant Jaren Turner said. "And also I'll have a step up on somebody going four years. I can already be working and in my career, and they're still two years left, trying to get their degree."

