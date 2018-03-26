DAK's Chicken Crust Pizza

BASE INGREDIENTS:

1 pound of ground chicken or turkey

½ cup of cheese

1 ½ tablespoons of your favorite DAK's blend

Experiment with combos!!!

DAK's Italian Blast and shredded parmesan or mozzarella

DAK's Super Greek and crumbled feta cheese

DAK's Green Zest and shredded Parmesan

DAK's Butt Kickin' Buffalo and shredded sharp cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Add the chicken/turkey, cheese, and DAK's seasoning to a bowl. Combine well with your hands until well mixed

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and add the pizza crust. Mash is down to form a thin circle or rectangle, less than ¼ inch thick

Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until edges have browned and the chicken has cooked through.

Take out of the oven. Add your favorite sauce. Consider using tomato sauce if making traditional pizza. Other ideas: alfredo sauce, BBQ sauce, hot sauce; pesto sauce

Add your favorite ingredients: pepperoni; onions; peppers; jalapenos; mushrooms; etc.

Top with cheese choose from: mozzarella; feta; cheddar; bleu cheese; parmesan

Put back in the oven. Bake until the cheese has melted, browned, and bubbled. About 6 minutes

Remove from the oven, slice and serve. Cooling the pizza slightly will make it easier to hold and handle like traditional pizza.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.