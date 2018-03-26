DAK's Chicken Crust Pizza

BASE INGREDIENTS:
1 pound of ground chicken or turkey
½ cup of cheese
1 ½ tablespoons of your favorite DAK's blend
Experiment with combos!!!
DAK's Italian Blast and shredded parmesan or mozzarella
DAK's Super Greek and crumbled feta cheese
DAK's Green Zest and shredded Parmesan
DAK's Butt Kickin' Buffalo and shredded sharp cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees
Add the chicken/turkey, cheese, and DAK's seasoning to a bowl. Combine well with your hands until well mixed
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and add the pizza crust. Mash is down to form a thin circle or rectangle, less than ¼ inch thick
Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until edges have browned and the chicken has cooked through.
Take out of the oven. Add your favorite sauce. Consider using tomato sauce if making traditional pizza. Other ideas: alfredo sauce, BBQ sauce, hot sauce; pesto sauce
Add your favorite ingredients: pepperoni; onions; peppers; jalapenos; mushrooms; etc.
Top with cheese choose from: mozzarella; feta; cheddar; bleu cheese; parmesan
Put back in the oven. Bake until the cheese has melted, browned, and bubbled. About 6 minutes
Remove from the oven, slice and serve. Cooling the pizza slightly will make it easier to hold and handle like traditional pizza.
